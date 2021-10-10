Stephon Gilmore Rumors: ‘Star’ QBs Tried To Recruit Corner Before Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Had he hit the open market, Stephon Gilmore would have been in high demand.

When news broke this week that the New England Patriots planned to release Gilmore, multiple top-tier quarterbacks made recruiting pitches to the star cornerback, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

“Teams elsewhere around the league were saying, ‘All right, well if he’s going to be free, well then the recruiting process will be on,’ ” Garafolo said on NFL Network. “In fact, quarterbacks around the league — I’m talking star quarterbacks around the league — were texting Gilmore: ‘Come here, come play here.’ Their teams would have been behind them had they gotten to 4 o’clock.”

From @gmfb Weekend on the #Panthers getting Stephon Gilmore for the low, low price of a ?23 sixth-round pick despite lots of interest in Gilmore around the league ? if he?d hit the market instead of the #Patriots dealing him first. pic.twitter.com/Y18WKluPvY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 9, 2021

They never got the chance, as the Patriots wound up trading Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. It was a modest return for the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. Garafolo suggested the Patriots could have gotten more had they shopped Gilmore to additional teams.

“There was interest in Stephon Gilmore,” Garafolo said. “After the trade, some teams were like, ‘Well we would’ve done that! They didn?t really engage us in talks.’ So that is why Stephon Gilmore went for a late pick — not even this year, but the year after. Great deal for the Panthers.”

Gilmore’s departure concluded a months-long contract dispute between him and the Patriots. Garafolo reported New England did offer Gilmore a restructured contract before moving him, but one that would have required him to hit certain incentives in order to earn any additional money. Gilmore declined.