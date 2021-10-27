Why Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Has Been ‘Amazing’ Mentor For Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite their 13-year age gap, Mac Jones quickly developed a friendship with quarterback Brian Hoyer upon his arrival in New England this past spring.

That bond is paying dividends for the Patriots’ offense.

Though he’s played just two garbage-time drives this season, the 36-year-old Hoyer has been an ideal mentor for New England’s rookie starter, using his nearly unrivaled knowledge of the Patriots’ offense to help guide Jones through his maiden NFL season.

The 23-year-old Jones raved about his veteran backup Wednesday.

“I think it’s really amazing,” he said in a video conference. “Brian’s been a really close friend of mine since I’ve gotten here. I know he’s older than me, and I might be closer (in) age to his son, Garrett, but he’s still a really good mentor, and he just does a great job every week. He’s super supportive of me and trying to help me in any way he can. He’s hard on me sometimes, which is good. He holds me to a high standard, and then he also has fun and enjoys the game. He’s been around for a long time.

“I think all the quarterbacks in our room have done that, and Brian’s just a great example of a great team leader and a great team player. And if he ever needs to get in there, I know he’s going to do a great job. He’s always ready, and I’m just happy to be able to learn from him and just be in the same room as him.”

Hoyer has played parts of seven seasons with the Patriots, spread across three separate stints (2009 through 2011, 2017 through 2018 and 2020 to now). He’s also spent time with seven different NFL organizations and, at this stage in his career, isn’t angling for a starting job, allowing him to serve as a type of pseudo-coach for the Patriots’ younger QBs (Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Garrett Gilbert).