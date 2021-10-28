Patriots Trade Deadline Preview: What Are New England’s Top Needs?

NESN Logo Sign In

All teams, including the Patriots, could stand to make improvements ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. If nothing else, every team could use extra depth at certain positions.

But the 3-4 Patriots have more holes than they typically do this time of the year. And, regardless of what happens this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England absolutely should buy at the deadline.

Due to their current salary cap situation (just under $3 million), the Patriots will be limited in what they can do before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Plus, Bill Belichick rarely makes headlines on or near deadline day. The 2019 trade for Mohamed Sanu was a blockbuster for The Hoodie.

So, what could New England do over the next few days? What are its top needs?

Let’s get into it:

Secondary

Specifically cornerback.

Stephon Gilmore now is a Carolina Panther, and Jonathan Jones is done for the season. As result, Jalen Mills is playing out of position and safety/corner hybrid Myles Bryant is the new slot corner. It’s … not terrible, but also not great.