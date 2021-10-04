Tom Brady Breaks Drew Brees’ Record, Becomes All-Time Passing Leader

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time passing yards king.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback moved past Drew Brees and into first place on that prestigious leaderboard during the first quarter of Sunday night’s matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Brady entered the game needing 68 yards to surpass Brees, who threw for 80,358 yards in his career. The former Patriots star broke the record with a 28-yard completion to wide receiver Mike Evans.

The Patriots commemorated Brady’s achievement with a message on the video board and an in-stadium announcement.

It?s only fitting it happened at @GilletteStadium.



Congratulations on another NFL record, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/orQ6y9XwWh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 4, 2021

Brees was in attendance for Brady’s moment, working the game as an analyst for NBC.