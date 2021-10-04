Tom Brady Takes To Instagram After Beating Patriots In Foxboro Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady clearly made a point to subdue his emotions leading up to his highly anticipated return to Gillette Stadium.

But once the battle concluded, the future Hall of Fame quarterback allowed himself to soak it in.

Brady and the Buccaneers weren’t at their best Sunday night, but they did enough to leave Foxboro with a win. A 56-yard field goal attempt from Nick Folk with less than a minute to play missed by a matter of inches, sealing a 19-17 Tampa Bay victory in prime time.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion after the game acknowledged the scene of his return was “pretty surreal.” Brady summed up his feelings on the evening with an Instagram post Monday morning, resharing a video of himself leaving the field with a caption that read, “Appreciation Perspective Gratitude,” along with three heart emojis.

Given everything Brady contributed to the Patriots organization, it’s safe to assume New England fans have endless appreciation and gratitude for TB12 as well.