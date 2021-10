NESN Logo Sign In

No teammate of Kemba Walker has a bad thing to say about him. The same extends to former teammates, apparently.

As the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks began their season against each other Wednesday, the point guard got to reunite with many he worked with last year — from players to some of the staff.

And clearly they were thrilled to see him.

Check out all the smiles and excitement as Walker was greeted by members of the Celtics:

?? Kemba Walker greets his old @celtics teammates and coaches ahead of his @nyknicks debut on ESPN! ?? pic.twitter.com/nHio1WDBpW — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2021

Different state but same shakes ??



It's all love as Kemba Walker embraces former teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum ahead of tonight's matchup in New York??? pic.twitter.com/32F6sSTq97 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 20, 2021

You love to see it.