Last year, Alex Cora watched the Major League Baseball playoffs from home as he dealt with what likely was the lowest point of his professional career.

But now, Cora continues to ascend as his team moves forward with its magical postseason ride.

The Red Sox on Monday night enjoyed a champagne celebration for the third time in nine days. Boston punched its ticket to the American League Championship Series with another walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Cora was visibly emotional on the field as the Sox began their Game 4 victory festivities. Later on in the evening, Boston’s manager explained what prompted the tears.

“A lot of things. A lot of things,” Cora told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “Just proud of the group. Proud of everybody here. Happy for my family that they can enjoy this. Happy for Boston. It was an amazing day. That was loud. That was actually better than yesterday.

“When something that we envision before the season, we envision in the off-season, and the fact that we are one series away from going to the World Series, it means a lot to this organization.”

Cora and the Red Sox now will enjoy a few days off before their playoff run resumes. ALCS Game 1 will be played Friday either at Houston’s Minute Maid Park or Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field.