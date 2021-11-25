Bears Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Online

What's Thanksgiving without football?

by

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears kick off the tradition that is football on Thanksgiving Day.

The 0-9-1 Lions look to capture their first win of the season, while the Bears search for their first victory since Oct. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jared Goff hasn’t been ruled out for the Lions just yet, as head coach Dan Campbell said the quarterback will be a game-time decision.

Quarterback Andy Dalton and the rest of the Bears are the 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 41.5.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Chicago-Detroit game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

