The Boston Bruins get set for an Original Six matchup Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The teams did not meet last year due to the NHL realigning its divisions last year in a COVID-19 shortened season.

The Bruins look to make it three straight wins and halt the Maple Leafs’ four-game win streak at Scotiabank Arena.

Linus Ullmark will start between the pipes for the Bruins, opposite of Jack Campbell, who’s started nine of Toronto’s last 11 games. Other than the goalie change, the B’s lines will remain the same as Thursday.

NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. If you’re on the go, you can stream the game on Watch NESN Live.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (5-3-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Curtis Lazar

Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Karson Kuhlman