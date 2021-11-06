Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

It's been a while since the Bruins and Maple Leafs faced off

by

The Boston Bruins get set for an Original Six matchup Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The teams did not meet last year due to the NHL realigning its divisions last year in a COVID-19 shortened season.

The Bruins look to make it three straight wins and halt the Maple Leafs’ four-game win streak at Scotiabank Arena.

Linus Ullmark will start between the pipes for the Bruins, opposite of Jack Campbell, who’s started nine of Toronto’s last 11 games. Other than the goalie change, the B’s lines will remain the same as Thursday.

NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. If you’re on the go, you can stream the game on Watch NESN Live.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (5-3-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Curtis Lazar
Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Karson Kuhlman

Derek Forbort–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly–Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-1)
Michael Bunting–Auston Matthews–William Nylander
Alexander Kerfoot–John Tavares–Mitch Marner
Pierre Engvall–David Kampf–Ondrej Kase
Nick Ritchie–Jason Spezza–Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly–Travis Dermott
Jake Muzzin–T.J. Brodie
Rasmus Sandin–Timothy Liljegren

Jack Campbell

