Why Patriots Should Think Twice Before Making Run At Odell Beckham Jr.

On paper, the New England Patriots would be a better team if they were able to add Odell Beckham Jr. The star receiver has declined since his heyday with the New York Giants, but still is a talented, explosive weapon in the passing game.

However, there’s one person whom New England should consider before making a run at Beckham: Mac Jones.

The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced they’re releasing Beckham, who now is subject to waivers with the possibility of becoming a free agent Monday if he goes unclaimed. New England currently owns the 15th spot in NFL waiver order and could fit Beckham (and his reportedly restructured contract) under its salary cap.

Whether the Patriots would consider putting in a claim for Beckham, or offering him a contract in free agency, is anyone’s guess. Bill Belichick might have offered a hint Friday morning, but it wasn’t much. Beckham previously has spoken glowingly about New England’s head coach.

That’s all well and good, and Beckham, despite being not nearly as good as he once was, certainly would be a schematic fit in Josh McDaniels’s offense, but a Patriots-Beckham marriage makes little sense for either party.

You could’ve made a different case a few years ago, when Tom Brady alone was enough to keep any diva receiver in line, but these are the post-Brady patriots, who are 4-4 and led by a rookie quarterback. New England thus far has done an excellent job of slowing Jones down, of making things (relatively) easy for him and of surrounding the first-round pick with selfless, team-first talent.

During Friday morning’s episode of “Toucher & Rich” on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said Browns coaches believe Baker Mayfield played better when Beckham was out of the lineup. Without having to worry about satisfying Beckham’s target appetite, Mayfield was free to focus on doing his job and playing good football.