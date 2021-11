NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — David Pastrnak is a sharply dressed fella and wasn’t messing around Friday.

The Boston Bruins right winger arrived at TD Garden for the team’s Black Friday matinee clash with Original Six rival New York Rangers sporting a salmon suit along with an interesting black and white hat.

Check out the look for yourself below:

Must be a matinée. ? pic.twitter.com/VvtgwibTKK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 26, 2021

How are we feeling about this?

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET.