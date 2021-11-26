NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers will provide the sports world with some tasty leftovers.

When the teams face off Friday afternoon at TD Garden in the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving showdown, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to stick with the lines and defensive pairings he deployed in Boston’s previous outing, a dominant 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

That’s good news for the Bruins, as star defenseman Charlie McAvoy likely will take his place their top pairing two days after Zemgus Gurgensons’ hit forced him to exit the Boston-Buffalo game in the third period.

Derek Forbert joins birthday boy Brandon Carlo on Boston’s second pairing, and Mike Reilly is expected to continue alongside Jakub Zboril on the third.

Charlie Coyle remains the Bruins’ second-line center, and Cassidy hopes he’ll continue making a positive impact in that role.

Jeremy Swayman is Boston’s starting goaltender, and Linus Ullmark will be his backup.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.