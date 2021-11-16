Celtics Center Al Horford ‘Proud’ Of Enes Kanter After Making Impact

NESN Logo Sign In

Enes Kanter has been at the center of discussion lately.

The Boston Celtics big man has been known for his outspoken activism off the court, but also hasn’t been seeing much time on the court lately. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka confirmed his lack of time hasn’t had to do with his activism, but he hasn’t been happy with it.

With Boston center Robert Williams dealing with a knee injury in the second half of Monday night’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kanter got an extended opportunity and made the most of it finishing the night with five points and a plus five rating in eight minutes of action.

After the game fellow Celtics center Al Horford had nothing but praise for Kanter’s performance.

“I was really proud of (Enes Kanter) to be able to come in and give us some really good minutes there when we really needed it,” Kanter said. “Just a credit to him for staying ready and doing all of the right things and he got an opportunity tonight so I was happy to see that.”

Monday was Kanter’s just third game of the season and first since Oct. 30.