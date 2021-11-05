Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown, Josh Richardson Status Vs. Mavericks

Boston will be without at least one of its better defensive players against Dallas

by

After leaving the Celtics’ win Thursday night against the Miami Heat in the third quarter, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of Boston’s next game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Josh Richardson status remains unknown.

While leading the Celtics in scoring during their best game of the season, Brown left the third quarter and was ruled out with hamstring tightness. Head coach Ime Udoka after the game expressed the team’s desire to be conservative with the star wing, but Friday’s injury report served as the only update since.

Richardson, meanwhile, was expected to get X-rays on a foot contusion. He was out against Miami, but his upgrade to questionable as Boston travels to Dallas is encouraging.

The Celtics and Mavericks tip-off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

