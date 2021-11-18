Celtics Injury Report: Status For Jaylen Brown,Robert Williams Vs. Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA world is waiting to see if a few stars will be available for Friday night’s first meeting of the season Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

As of Thursday, there is no real update from the Celtics’ side of things, as starters Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams have been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Brown’s status was upgraded after not playing since Nov. 4, when he seemed to have tweaked his hamstring in a win over the Miami Heat. Robert Williams, dealing with knee soreness, missed Boston’s most recent game against the Atlanta Hawks.

As for the visiting squad, LeBron James remains questionable while co-star Anthony Davis is probable to play.

Boston and LA get going at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.