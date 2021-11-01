NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are maintaining control of their pieces.

The Celtics will exercise the fourth-year contract option of forward Grant Williams, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources. Williams’ contract will pay him just over $4.3 million in 2022-23, Year 4 of his NBA career.

Williams joins Romeo Langford among players whose fourth-year options the team has decided to exercise.

Boston will pick up the third year-options in the contracts of guard Payton Pritchard and forward Aaron Nesmith, NBA writer Keith Smith reported Monday, citing a source.

The Boston Celtics will pick up the 2022-23 rookie scale team options for Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard, a league source tells @celticsblog.



Pritchard is set to earn $2.23 million, and Nesmith will earn $3.8 million in 2022-23.