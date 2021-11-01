NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— For the first time this season, we saw a shakeup in the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart.

No. 3 receiver Kendrick Bourne was benched for much of the second half after losing a fumble early in the third quarter. He returned to the field for a two-point conversion but otherwise remained on the sideline after his ball-security slip-up. As a result, N’Keal Harry saw a larger overall workload, playing 27 offensive snaps to Bourne’s 23.

Harry had another relatively quiet statistical outing but picked up two first downs with a pair of 15-yard receptions, including one on the Patriots’ final drive. The much-maligned first-round draft pick also pulled down a highlight-reel grab in last week’s rout of the New York Jets that caught the attention of head coach Bill Belichick.

Bourne, who’s been one of New England’s top pass-catchers this season, finished with four catches for 38 yards. The fumble was his first of the year, but he narrowly avoided another back in Week 2, with officials ruling that his forward progress had been stopped.

We’ll see whether Bourne is back in his usual WR3 role when the Patriots visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor ranked 1-2 in wideout snaps for the eighth consecutive week.