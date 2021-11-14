NESN Logo Sign In

Boston fell just short of three wins in a row.

The Celtics on Saturday night got out to a dominant lead in the first quarter, but unfortunately, blew it thanks to Cleveland’s fourth-quarter rally.

Boston falls to 6-7 on the season while Cleveland improve to 9-5 with the 91-89 victory. Who would have thought the Cavs would be this good?

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Ime Udoke might need to start reconsidering letting it fly with the guys at the end of the bench in the fourth quarter — no matter how large a lead the Celtics have.

In the blink of an eye, Boston’s 19-point lead vanished with its starters out in a game where the team was thin enough as it is. The Cavaliers went off on a 21-2 run and it was hard fought from there.

The difference down the stretch? Boston didn’t come up with two offensive rebounds, and despite a clutch jumper from Tatum to tie it up, they lost on the final possession.