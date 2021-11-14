Boston fell just short of three wins in a row.
The Celtics on Saturday night got out to a dominant lead in the first quarter, but unfortunately, blew it thanks to Cleveland’s fourth-quarter rally.
Boston falls to 6-7 on the season while Cleveland improve to 9-5 with the 91-89 victory. Who would have thought the Cavs would be this good?
Here is the full box score.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Ime Udoke might need to start reconsidering letting it fly with the guys at the end of the bench in the fourth quarter — no matter how large a lead the Celtics have.
In the blink of an eye, Boston’s 19-point lead vanished with its starters out in a game where the team was thin enough as it is. The Cavaliers went off on a 21-2 run and it was hard fought from there.
The difference down the stretch? Boston didn’t come up with two offensive rebounds, and despite a clutch jumper from Tatum to tie it up, they lost on the final possession.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rob Williams is growing right before our eyes into a full-blown walking highlight reel. He had 12 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal. What can’t he do?
— Dennis Schröder followed up a season-high in scoring Friday night with 19 points in the first half alone against Cleveland. He led Boston with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists
— Credit where credit is due, Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley is absolutely sensational to the point where it’s hard to believe this is his first year in the NBA. But youngster Darius Garland was quite good, leading Cleveland with 20 points, 6 assists and three rebounds.
WAGER WATCH
UP NEXT
The Celtics stay in Cleveland the rest of the weekend until a Monday night game against the Cavaliers.