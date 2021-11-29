Celtics Wrap: Boston Pulls Away Despite Poor Shooting Night From Jayson Tatum

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics put together a fourth-quarter run which paved way to victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday with a 109-97 verdict at Scotiabank Arena.

Boston snapped a two-game losing skid with the win and improved to 11-10 on the campaign. The C’s now have won four of the last six. The Raptors fell to 9-11 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics may have got back in the win column, but Jayson Tatum, the lone multi-time All-Star on the roster, struggled from the field. Tatum finished 2-for-16 from the floor and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc for eight points. It was his first game in single digits this season and the worst single-game shooting performance. Tatum has been up-and-down this season, and his struggles have been highlighted throughout the recent stretch. He is 15-for-55 including 4-for-21 from long range during the last three games.

It’s worth noting, though, that Tatum did come away with 10 assists, which was a team high and new season-high, and seven rebounds. He was plus-13 in the game. He was getting teammates involved as Toronto defenders focused on him, which was a positive sign during an otherwise underwhelming performance.

Still, the Celtics will need more from Tatum from a scoring perspective.

Jayson Tatum shot 2-16 tonight.



He is 8th in the league in made shots despite being 1st in attempts.



Tatum is shooting 39.5% on 21.8 attempts per game ? only 5 players have shot below 40% on 20+ attempts per game in a whole season since the shot clock era (1954). pic.twitter.com/08AjNjUdmE — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 29, 2021

STARS OF THE GAME

— Al Horford recorded his eighth double-double of the season (18 games). Horford finished with 17 points on 5-for-9 from the field with 11 rebounds and two assists.