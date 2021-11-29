Celtics Wrap: Boston Pulls Away Despite Poor Shooting Night From Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics put together a fourth-quarter run which paved way to victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday with a 109-97 verdict at Scotiabank Arena.
Boston snapped a two-game losing skid with the win and improved to 11-10 on the campaign. The C’s now have won four of the last six. The Raptors fell to 9-11 on the season.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics may have got back in the win column, but Jayson Tatum, the lone multi-time All-Star on the roster, struggled from the field. Tatum finished 2-for-16 from the floor and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc for eight points. It was his first game in single digits this season and the worst single-game shooting performance. Tatum has been up-and-down this season, and his struggles have been highlighted throughout the recent stretch. He is 15-for-55 including 4-for-21 from long range during the last three games.
It’s worth noting, though, that Tatum did come away with 10 assists, which was a team high and new season-high, and seven rebounds. He was plus-13 in the game. He was getting teammates involved as Toronto defenders focused on him, which was a positive sign during an otherwise underwhelming performance.
Still, the Celtics will need more from Tatum from a scoring perspective.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Al Horford recorded his eighth double-double of the season (18 games). Horford finished with 17 points on 5-for-9 from the field with 11 rebounds and two assists.
— Grant Williams had another productive night with 15 points on 4-for-7 from the field including a trio of 3-pointers. He also did the little things well like setting screens, and impacting the games in more ways than just scoring.
— Fred VanVleet led all scorers with 27 points on 8-for-16 shooting for the Raptors.
