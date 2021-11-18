Celtics Wrap: Hawks Grab 110-99 Win Despite Jayson Tatum’s 34 Points

Back under .500 they go.
The Boston Celtics dropped a 110-99 result Wednesday to the Atlanta Hawks without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams.
With the win, Atlanta improves to 7-9 while Boston falls to 7-8.
Here is the full box score.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics have problems when their opponents go on runs — and things get worse before they get better. Despite pretty good defense for the most part, holding Trae Young to 18 points, Atlanta used a few big runs to maintain the advantage most of the game.
Even with Jayson Tatum’s 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists, it didn’t matter. Atlanta wasn’t a good matchup for Boston without two of their best defenders, and the Hawks knew exactly how to attack their switches.
Shooting 26.8% from deep didn’t help the Celtics’ case.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Marcus Smart’s passing ability sometimes flies under the radar with all the hockey assists he racks up, but the box score was indicative of his playmaking against Atlanta with a game-high 11 assists. He also had eight points, three rebounds and two steals.
— Grant Williams in the starting lineup might be a different player? Most of his production came in the first half, but he finished with a supporting 18 points and six rebounds to go with one of the best plays of his career.
— Cam Reddish (19 points, one assist, three steals) is pretty, pretty good.
WAGER WATCH
Grant Williams had +100 odds to drop at least nine points, per DraftKings Sportsbook. If you made that bet, you saw your payday come pretty early.
UP NEXT
The Celtics head back home to Boston to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Tip for the rivalry game is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.