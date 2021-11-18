Celtics Wrap: Hawks Grab 110-99 Win Despite Jayson Tatum’s 34 Points

NESN Logo Sign In

Back under .500 they go.

The Boston Celtics dropped a 110-99 result Wednesday to the Atlanta Hawks without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams.

With the win, Atlanta improves to 7-9 while Boston falls to 7-8.

Here is the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics have problems when their opponents go on runs — and things get worse before they get better. Despite pretty good defense for the most part, holding Trae Young to 18 points, Atlanta used a few big runs to maintain the advantage most of the game.

Even with Jayson Tatum’s 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists, it didn’t matter. Atlanta wasn’t a good matchup for Boston without two of their best defenders, and the Hawks knew exactly how to attack their switches.

Shooting 26.8% from deep didn’t help the Celtics’ case.