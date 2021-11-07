Celtics Wrap: Luka Doncic Buzzer Beater Gives Mavericks 107-104 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Finally, a big Jayson Tatum game. Unfortunately, it came with a Luka Doncic heartbreaker after the Boston Celtics let him get to his special spot. (Giving him the ball with a poorly-timed foul wasn’t great.)

Luka for the game winner pic.twitter.com/emqzJ0tmIg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 7, 2021

With the triple-teamed step-back, the Mavericks won it 107-104. The Celtics fall to 4-6 while Dallas improves to 6-3.

Here’s the full box score.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

After 10 games, the spacing issues seem to be here to stay on offense, with the Celtics freezing from the perimeter. The Mavericks were a great chance to play into Robert Williams or Al Horford from the high post — as Williams especially was a nightmare for Dallas. That worked well in flashes through Dennis Schröder and Marcus Smart. But still concerns on defense could have compensated for that, where Boston boasts an absurd amount of defensive versatility, but continue to switch way too much. There’s a balance there.

They started to string it all together in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, though. Better ball movement, big energy plays from Rob, double teams and full court presses — there was great, fun basketball played. Boston just needs to do a much better job feeling things out sooner as a team.

STARS OF THE GAME

— After a really encouraging win against the Miami Heat, the Celtics needed a big game from Jayson Tatum from start to finish. They got it Saturday night, as he helped them close the gap on a 19-point Dallas lead and had 32 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.