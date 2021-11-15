Five Free Agent Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target This Offseason

Scherzer would be the most expensive option on the board if the Red Sox were to go in that direction. Spotrac currently has his market value calculated to be just over $35 million heading into next season. There surely will be many suitors for his talents, if Boston wants to reel in a big fish, maybe a three-year, $100 million deal could get the job done on the highest end. Especially with the loss of Rodriguez, maybe some of the money that would’ve gone to him can be sent the three-time Cy Young winner’s way.

Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw is another big fish that will have many suitors, but would be a good fit if Boston could get him away from the Dodgers. The Red Sox just lost a dependable left-handed pitcher in Rodriguez, and replacing him with arguably one of the best lefties in the league’s history would go a long way.

The longtime Dodger isn’t a spring chicken anymore — Kershaw will be 34-years-old by the time the 2022 season comes around — but is younger than Scherzer and potentially could be a cheaper option. Spotrac currently has his market value set at just under $32 million.

Obviously that’s a high price for a player, plus his injuries have been piling up in recent years. But he’s expected to be ready for spring training. If Boston could sign him to a multi-year deal with a price tag hopefully slightly lower than the market value and he’s able to look even somewhat like himself the squad would have a three-headed monster.

Carlos Rodón

If the Red Sox want to build a rotation to win now, but also maintain a solid base well into the future Rodón may be a good guy to take a long look at. The 28-year-old is coming off of his first All-Star appearance as a member of the Chicago White Sox and seems to be rounding into form.

He doesn’t have many innings under his belt so his price tag shouldn’t be too far out of the question, but when he was on the mound in 2021 he was lights out. He finished the year 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and struck out 185 batters in 132 2/3 innings pitched.

Rodón did tally just over 42 innings total across the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to recovery from Tommy John Surgery. The question marks are there, but if he stays healthy like he did for the most part this past season, he can be one of the best. Spotrac has his value set at $24 million and he could be paired nicely with Sale and Eovaldi. If injuries were to pop up, the team always does have Houck and Whitlock waiting.

Alex Wood

The former San Francisco Giant may not be the sexy choice, but has been ultra consistent throughout his nine-year career and would immediately jump into the No. 3 spot in the rotation behind Sale and Eovaldi.