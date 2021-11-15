Projecting 2022 Red Sox Rotation: No Shortage Of Options For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The range of outcomes for the Boston Red Sox rotation in 2022 feels like it could be pretty extreme.

There’s certainly a world in which Boston’s proven, veteran starters mesh well with the younger arms looking to take the next step and the Sox remain in contention behind one of the best rotations in baseball. But calamity also seems like it’s on the table, as those veteran starters also have injury and durability concerns, while we’ve yet to see the young guns do it consistently for a full season. Or, in the case of some, we haven’t seen it in a big league rotation at all.

That uncertainty makes projecting an Opening Day rotation difficult. We do know, however, Eduardo Rodriguez won’t be involved; he’s reportedly on his way to Detroit after agreeing to a deal with the Tigers.

The loss of Rodriguez could hurt, but the Red Sox do have some capable internal options for Alex Cora to fill out his rotation. That being said, there are a lot of options for the Sox to go outside the organization to build (and improve) the rotation in 2022.

Here’s how they could build the rotation:

STAND PAT AND ELEVATE

Chris Sale

Nathan Eovaldi

Nick Pivetta

Garrett Whitlock

Tanner Houck

This is the cheapest, simplest (and perhaps most dangerous) way to build the rotation, and it speaks to the potential volatility of the staff. Sale, in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, should be better and capable of working deeper into games. Eovaldi also proved last year his ceiling is that of an All-Star. The trio of Pivetta, Whitlock and Houck has some untapped potential and all were called on to get massive outs in the playoffs. Pivetta is a lock, but the other two are up in the air. Cora has hinted at moving Whitlock to the rotation, but he’s never done it at this level before, and the obsession with Houck’s effectiveness as he goes through the order multiple times is noteworthy. In a perfect world, this is the rotation Boston breaks camp with and keeps for most of the season, although that feels unlikely.