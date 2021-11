NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins stuffed the stat sheet on Thanksgiving Eve.

The Bruins dominated the Buffalo Sabres, scoring five unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory Wednesday. After going down 1-0 in the first period, the Bruins came roaring back with four unanswered goals from four different goal scorers all in the opening period. Former Sabre Taylor Hall would add a goal in the closing minutes of the third period.

