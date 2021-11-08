Former Patriot Chandler Jones Sets Cardinals’ Franchise Sacks Record

Jones has been with the Cardinals since 2016

Former New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones has etched himself into Arizona Cardinals franchise history.

Jones, who has played for the Cardinals since 2016 — after four seasons with the Patriots — became the franchise’s all-time sacks leader Sunday by taking down San Francisco 49ers quarterback (and fellow ex-Patriot) Jimmy Garoppolo.

It was Jones’ 67th sack during his Arizona tenure, and helped him pass longtime Cardinal Freddie Joe Nunn on the leaderboard.

The 31-year-old offered a touching tribute to Nunn, who died earlier this year. He wore a t-shirt honoring Nunn and revealed it after he broke the record.

It took Jones 76 games with Arizona to break the record. He had 36 sacks during his four seasons with the Patriots.

