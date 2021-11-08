NESN Logo Sign In

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love may have just made his first career start in the National Football League, but he isn’t exactly receiving a star’s treatment.

Love, who started in place of Aaron Rodgers, appeared to have some of his family in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But those family members — his mom and girlfriend according to the FOX broadcast — probably had a better view of the airplanes passing above than they did of the former first-rounder.

#Packers QB Jordan Love said this week that his mom has been to all his games since he was redshirting in college.



The #Chiefs put her in the absolute **last row** of Arrowhead for his first career start.



Shoutout to FOX for even finding her. pic.twitter.com/C8wuRC1LUw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2021

And Twitter, as you may expect, had a field day with the fact they were sitting in the nosebleeds.

Oh my god they gave Jordan Love?s girlfriend and mom the worst seats in the house ?? pic.twitter.com/nfo6eu5STu — Mitch Goldich ? (@mitchgoldich) November 7, 2021

Jordan Love: ?Can y?all hook my mom up with good seats for my 1st start??



Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lMqYeVnGwP — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 7, 2021

Can we get Jordan Love's mom a better seat? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

Jordan Love's mom's seats at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/4rC0icbaYU — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) November 7, 2021

jordan love's mom will cherish these memories forever pic.twitter.com/WRKZMUCNUb — pete overzet (@peteroverzet) November 7, 2021

Jordan Love?s mom and girlfriend shortly before kickoff pic.twitter.com/f2fnFJ6ut7 — travis. (@THincognitus) November 7, 2021

Jordan Love's girlfriend and mom trying to figure out which player is Jordan Love from all the way up there pic.twitter.com/u0y1HvPd6g — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 7, 2021

Jordan Love?s mom is so far up in the stadium, she had to watch his first touchdown on television — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) November 8, 2021

It proved a rough debut for both Love — 19-for-24 for 190 yards passing — and his family members.