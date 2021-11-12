The fullback position is not extinct. More than half of the league’s teams (19 of 32) currently have one on their 53-man roster, and a handful have two. But few utilize theirs more than New England does.

According to Sharp Football Stats, the Patriots rank third in 21 personnel usage (2RB, 1TE) this season, trailing only the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. They’ve been top-five in that category for years, even famously switching linebacker Elandon Roberts to fullback in 2019 so they could, in the words of running backs coach Ivan Fears, “keep the scheme going” after multiple injuries at the position. They’ve also used the sixth-most 22 personnel (2RB, 2TE) through the first nine weeks.

The latter is a shift from last season, when the Patriots almost never utilized multiple tight ends thanks to a dearth of talent at the position. And though they haven’t leaned into 12 personnel to the level many expected, they still have used it far more frequently than they did in 2020 (32nd), 2019 (28th) or 2018 (32nd).

But the fullback remains an important cog in New England’s run-heavy offensive machine, and Johnson, while not as polished as his Pro Bowl predecessor, James Develin, has performed well in that role. The 26-year-old has been on the field for eight of the Patriots’ 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

“Jak’s a great teammate,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said last week. “He’s been super unselfish. I think by nature of playing that position, that’s your nature — being an unselfish guy that really does a lot of things for other people to have success. He’s tough. He’s always prepared. I don’t know anybody who works harder than he does.”

Johnson has come a long way since he first joined the Patriots through the NFL’s International Pathway Program in 2019. Back then, head coach Bill Belichick openly acknowledged that he wouldn’t have signed Johnson had the league not forced him to, saying he “definitely started off as the 91st player on the roster and had a long, long, long way to go.”

“I can’t say that we were excited to have him,” Belichick said in 2019.

He steadily improved, though, and when Develin suffered what proved to be a career-ending neck injury, Johnson became the first International Pathway player to play in a regular-season game. He’s been with the Patriots ever since, appearing in all 16 games last season and each of the first nine this year.