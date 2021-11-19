NESN Logo Sign In

No team is going to want to face this New England Patriots defense in December or January.

That’s been one of the biggest takeaways from New England’s current winning streak, which reached five games Thursday night with a 25-0 waxing of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Consecutive victory No. 5 was another defensive masterclass by the Patriots. They dominated a depleted Falcons offense, overwhelming their O-line and smothering quarterback Matt Ryan en route to their first shutout of the season.

The Patriots sacked Ryan four times, landed 12 QB hits and intercepted four passes — two from Ryan and one from each of his backups, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks — with linebacker Kyle Van Noy returning Rosen’s for a touchdown. The Falcons managed just 165 yards of total offense.

Top cornerback J.C. Jackson pulled down the second New England pick, snuffing out Atlanta’s last realistic hope for a late-game comeback. After the game, he said the Patriots deserve to be recognized as one of the NFL’s elite defenses.

“I don’t want to brag too much, but I feel like we’ve got one of the best defenses in the league right now,” Jackson told reporters. “… We’ve got a good pass rush. We’ve got some guys up front who are doing pretty good this season. The secondary has always been pretty good, and we’re starting to build that chemistry defensively.”

He’s not wrong. That’s not bravado.