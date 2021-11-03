Jorge Soler Did Something Only Five Players Have Done In World Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Jorge Soler cemented his name in World Series lore with his historic performance.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder rightfully took home the World Series Most Valuable Player award Tuesday night after Atlanta’s Game 6 series-clinching win over the Houston Astros.

Soler finished his red-hot World Series run slashing .300/.391/.800 but even more impressively slugged three home runs to go along with six RBIs. If hitting three home runs during the series wasn’t impressive enough, each home run also gave the Braves the lead. Only five other players in Major League Baseball history have been able to do this, including Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

After such a great postseason run, Soler is sure to have plenty of options as he enters unrestricted free agency. Should the Red Sox take a flyer on the World Series hero?