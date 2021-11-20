Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool returned to Premier League action Saturday afternoon against Arsenal at Anfield and bounced back from its loss against West Ham.

This match was all Reds, and Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool and his goal proved to be the difference going into halftime up 1-0.

The breakthrough finally arrives for Liverpool courtesy of Mane! #LIVARS #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/jYb0Emrq9j — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 20, 2021

Liverpool went up 2-0 and just seemed to be in complete control from the get-go. Diogo Jota doubled the Reds’ lead when he had a wide-open slot.

Mohamed Salah opened it up with a goal thanks to a beautiful set-up by Mane to give the Reds a 3-0 lead.

Then it was Takumi Minamino to get in on the fun when he tapped in the ball off a beautiful Trent Alexander-Arnold pass.