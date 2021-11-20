Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Remains Out Vs. Thunder

NESN Logo Sign In

Those hoping Jaylen Brown would return to the court for the Celtics on Saturday will have to continue to wait.

Boston hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden after a blowout win against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, but will do so shorthanded once again.

Brown, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, will not play Saturday night. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka on Friday told reporters the guard is “close” to returning, but there’s no set date.

The Celtics listed Robert Williams as doubtful as he continues to deal with a left knee ailment. In turn, Boston announced it recalled Bruno Fernando from the Maine Celtics.

Here is the full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Oklahoma City:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) – OUT

Dennis Schröder (left ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left knee tendinopathy) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2021

Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.