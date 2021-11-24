Liverpool Vs. Porto: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

Thiago and Mohamed Salah produced the highlights

by

Liverpool maintained its flawless record in Group B of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over FC Porto.

With qualification already sealed, Thiago Alcantara’s stunning long-range half-volley gave the Reds the breakthrough after 52 minutes of play.

Mohamed Salah added a second soon after with a smart reverse finish into the bottom corner to take his tally for the season so far to 17.

The result made it five wins from five in the first stage of this season’s tournament, with a trip to AC Milan the final task in the group for Liverpool in two weeks’ time.

More Liverpool:

Liverpool Vs. Porto: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown
Previous Article

Titans Injury Report: Status Of A.J. Brown In Question Vs. Patriots
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Next Article

Packers RB Aaron Jones Back At Practice

Picked For You

Related