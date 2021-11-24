Liverpool Vs. Porto: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool maintained its flawless record in Group B of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over FC Porto.

With qualification already sealed, Thiago Alcantara’s stunning long-range half-volley gave the Reds the breakthrough after 52 minutes of play.

THE TECHNIQUE ON THIS FINISH. ? pic.twitter.com/Etj0tISLDr — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021

Mohamed Salah added a second soon after with a smart reverse finish into the bottom corner to take his tally for the season so far to 17.

MO SALAH, IT?S ALWAYS HIM ? pic.twitter.com/6c5yopb6PZ — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021

The result made it five wins from five in the first stage of this season’s tournament, with a trip to AC Milan the final task in the group for Liverpool in two weeks’ time.