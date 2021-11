NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool continued to pile on the wins with a 4-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday, marking the third straight win for the club.

The Reds took a 3-0 lead into halftime with two goals from Diogo Jota and one from Thiago Alcântara. Jota had to leave a FIFA 22 Qualifier early Saturday in order to make Liverpool’s match.

Twice as nice for Diogo Jota!



His second of the match doubles Liverpool's lead. #MyPLMorning #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/IE4BXEeax9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 27, 2021

Liverpool went up 4-0 with a strike from Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool would end up winning by the same score at Anfield.