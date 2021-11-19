Twitter Torches Mark Sanchez For What He Said About Matt Patricia

NESN Logo Sign In

Mark Sanchez apparently didn’t do his homework.

During pregame coverage of Thursday’s game between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, the former NFL quarterback-turned FOX analyst twice referred to Matt Patricia as New England’s defensive coordinator. Patricia, who was the Patriots defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, served as head coach of the Detroit Lions the next three seasons before returning to New England last winter as “senior football advisor.”

The Patriots currently do not have an official defensive coordinator, though outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick serves as lead play-caller.

Sanchez’s slip-up occurred after he identified Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy as three players who’ve sparked New England’s defensive turnaround.

(You can click here for video evidence.)

“I’m gonna add a fourth, and that’s their coach, Matt Patricia. Don’t forget, he’s back, dialing these defenses up.”

” … Remember: Dont’a Hightower, he sat out last year,” Sanchez said. “Remember, he opted out with COVID. So, having him back, that was what McCourty said … ‘We needed him back.’ That defense runs through (Hightower), and Matt Patricia, their defensive coordinator.”