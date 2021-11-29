Max Scherzer Rumors: Pitcher Close To Finalizing Deal With This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Max Scherzer reportedly is on the verge of taking his talents to Queens.

Scherzer, the top free-agent pitcher this Major League Baseball offseason, is close to finalizing a deal with the New York Mets, as reported by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Sunday night.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman earlier Sunday reported the Mets were among the teams in on the right-hander, who is expected to make his decision before Dec. 1 when the MLB lockout likely will begin.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman on Sunday reported the Mets went from “no shot to in the game” for Scherzer. Perhaps that has something to do with Kevin Gausman reportedly joining the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year deal. According to Sherman, Gausman was the Mets’ “strongest free agent SP fallback” if they weren’t able to land the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

What would a Scherzer-Mets pact look like? SNY’s Andy Martino is reporting New York is prepared to pay the eight-time All-Star $42 million annually over either three or four years. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand claims that fourth year is what could get the deal done.

The Mets’ reported strong pursuit of Scherzer should come as no surprise. New York has rotation needs after losing Noah Syndergaard to the Los Angeles Angels, with Marcus Stroman’s exit likely only a matter of time as well. The Mets also have one of the more aggressive owners in baseball in Steve Cohen.

Should Scherzer end up in New York, he and Jacob deGrom will make for the most vaunted 1-2 punch in the big leagues.