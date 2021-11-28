Max Scherzer Rumors: These Teams In On Star Free-Agent Pitcher

NESN Logo Sign In

Max Scherzer reportedly will take care of his future before all Major League Baseball action likely freezes.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Scherzer, the top free-agent pitcher on the market this winter, will make his decision before the start of the MLB lockout, which begins Dec. 1. Among the teams involved in the Scherzer sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets.

The Dodgers acquired Scherzer ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, and he helped LA come within two wins of reaching the World Series. The Dodgers boasted the best team ERA in baseball last season, edging out the NFC West rival Giants.

Should Scherzer take his talents to Queens, he and Jacob deGrom would form the big league’s most feared 1-2 punch. The Mets already lost an arm this season with Noah Syndergaard joining the Angels, and they likely will see Marcus Stroman depart as well.

Scherzer wouldn’t be the first pitcher to sign a lucrative deal before the league enters a lockout. The St. Louis Cardinals recently added to their rotation in the form of Steven Matz.