Patriots Inactives Reaction: All Key Players Active For Titans Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have health on their side Sunday as they welcome the Tennessee Titans to Gillette Stadium.

All 11 Patriots players who were listed as questionable for this pivotal AFC matchup are active. New England’s six inactives all are healthy scratches:

OLB Ronnie Perkins

RB J.J. Taylor

QB Jarrett Stidham

TE Devin Asiasi

OL Yasir Durant

Among the notable active players are running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, right tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, all of whom appeared on the Patriots’ final injury report of Week 12. Brown and Barmore both missed practice Thursday but returned Friday.

The Titans, meanwhile, have been ravaged by injuries. They’ll be without running backs Derrick Henry and Jeremy McNichols; wide receivers A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson; inside linebackers Rashaan Evans and David Long; and starting right guard Nate Davis, among others.

Henry, Brown, Jones and Johnson all are on injured reserve.

Tennessee is looking to maintain its tenuous grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Mike Vrabel’s club sits at 8-3 following an upset loss to the Houston Texans that snapped a six-game winning streak. The 7-4 Patriots, who own the NFL’s longest active win streak at five games, can take over first place in the conference with a win and a Baltimore Ravens loss.