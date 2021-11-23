Mike Evans Remembers Not To Make Same Mistake After Milestone TD

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored another historic touchdown Monday night, and fortunately for the organization, they won’t have to go through hoops to retrieve the special football.

The Bucs took a two-score lead over the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium when Tom Brady connected with Mike Evans for a 5-yard touchdown. The TD put Evans atop the list of most touchdowns scored by a Tampa Bay player, leapfrogging franchise legend Mike Alstott.

After hauling in the pass from Brady, Evans pretended to bring the ball over to a fan before returning it to the sideline. As fans will remember, the star wide receiver did not go that route after catching Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass.

Far more important for Evans, Brady and Co. is that they halted their two-game skid and got back in the win column with a 30-10 triumph over New York. Tampa Bay now will shift its focus to a matchup with one of the hottest teams in football: the Indianapolis Colts.