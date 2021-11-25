Mike Florio, Adam Schefter Spend Thanksgiving Getting Snippy At Each Other

NESN Logo Sign In

What’s Thanksgiving without a little bit of tension and resentment? Just another Thursday!

So, in the spirit of the season, two NFL insiders got testy with one another for reasons that aren’t totally clear.

The background starts with the job status of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. There was a report from Patch earlier in the week that indicated Nagy was going to get fired after coaching the Bears’ Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

It was a highly-disputed report right away, and one that got further clarification from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning.

Where it stands with Matt Nagy before today's game vs. Detroit: George McCaskey and Ted Phillips both told him this week's report was a "complete lie", per sources. Nagy has not been told by anyone he's being fired. McCaskey spoke to team Weds, and told players what he told Nagy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2021

Fine. Great. Wonderful.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio then took aim at the Bears for how they’re approaching the situation.