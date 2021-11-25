Mike Florio, Adam Schefter Spend Thanksgiving Getting Snippy At Each Other

What’s Thanksgiving without a little bit of tension and resentment? Just another Thursday!
So, in the spirit of the season, two NFL insiders got testy with one another for reasons that aren’t totally clear.
The background starts with the job status of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. There was a report from Patch earlier in the week that indicated Nagy was going to get fired after coaching the Bears’ Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.
It was a highly-disputed report right away, and one that got further clarification from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning.
Fine. Great. Wonderful.
ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio then took aim at the Bears for how they’re approaching the situation.
Schefter, for some reason (probably the mouthpiece line), took exception to the tweet, doing something he rarely does: respond.
Petty!
Ultimately, Florio’s point is valid. Even if you ignore the fact that Schefter often can be a shill for his sources, it is curious that the Bears aren’t making their commitment to Nagy public. Set aside for a moment the fact that there’s clearly some sort of axe to grind between the two reporters here, and it’s clear that Chicago might be actively bungling this.