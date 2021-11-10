NESN Logo Sign In

The Odell Beckham Jr. rumor mill continues to turn, and the New England Patriots have found themselves right in the middle of it.

NFL writer Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday evening, after Beckham officially cleared waivers, the Patriots were among the three teams who have had conversations with the 29-year-old wideout. Schultz indicated the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints also have been in contact.

Schultz reported earlier in the day, before Beckham cleared waivers, the former Cleveland Browns receiver had prioritized the Green Bay Packers as his top destination if he were to hit free agency. Beckham, of course, has since done so.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe confirmed the Patriots had been in touch with Beckham’s camp Tuesday evening.

Beckham is now free to sign with any team.

Those around the Patriots organization reportedly have not dismissed the idea of signing Beckham, and seem to think the three-time Pro Bowler would be an interesting addition. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has expressed his mutual respect for Beckham, as well.