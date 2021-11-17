MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander Re-Signs With Astros After Denying QO

NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Verlander is set to return to the Houston Astros after denying his qualifying offer, according to FOX Sports analyst, and his brother, Ben Verlander.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported the contract is for one year and $25 million and includes a player option for a second season. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman added the player option is for about the same amount of money, which essentially guarantees about $50 million.

Verlander, who will be 39 in February, did not pitch during the 2021 season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander pitched just one game during the 2020 season after a pair of campaigns in which he started 34 games, respectively.

Verlander is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time MLB All-Star, including both his age-35 and age-36 seasons. He was also named the 2011 American League Most Valuable Player. He was considered one of the top arms on the market.

Verlander recently held a showcase for teams and the Boston Red Sox reportedly were among those interested.

Verlander’s re-signing was reported shortly after he denied his qualifying offer of $18.4 million, depicting the two sides had an agreement prior.