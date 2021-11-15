MLB Rumors: Kyle Schwarber (Unsurprisingly) Drawing Lots Of Interest

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox would love to have Kyle Schwarber in 2022 and beyond.

So too would a bunch of other teams.

That’s hardly a surprise, especially with the veteran outfielder putting together a monster 2021 campaign with the Red Sox and Washington Nationals. He became a key part of Boston’s operation after arriving at the trade deadline this past season, but now he hits free agency, where he should get a ton of interest.

And judging by this report from FanSided’s Robert Murray, that’s exactly what’s happening.

“Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said that he will try to re-sign Kyle Schwarber,” Murray wrote, “but there are ‘a lot of teams’ showing interest in the free-agent outfielder/first baseman, according to a source familiar with the situation.”

Who exactly those teams are outside of the Red Sox isn’t entirely clear. He could serve as a designated hitter or outfielder somewhere, but definitely helping his free agency case is that he learned to play first base with Boston. That potentially could open the door for teams to pursue him that otherwise might not have.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Schwarber will get four years, $70 million on his next deal. Their three prognosticators were mixed on who will give him that deal, with the Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals all getting votes.