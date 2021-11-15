AFC Playoff Picture: Patriots Move Up In Standings With Browns Beatdown

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots on Sunday continued their surge up the AFC standings.

With their 45-7 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns, the Patriots moved up from seventh to sixth in the conference. They remain a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills, who beat the New York Jets on Sunday, for first place in the AFC East.

What was true last week still is true today: If the season were to end today, New England would visit the Baltimore Ravens on wild card weekend.

Here are the current NFL wild card weekend matchups:

— Bills vs. Chargers

— Ravens vs. Patriots

— Chiefs vs. Steelers

— Cardinals vs. Panthers

— Cowboys vs. Saints

— Buccaneers vs. Rams

And here are the updated AFC standings, including records:

1. Tennessee Titans (8-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

3. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)

6. New England Patriots (6-4)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)

10. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

11. Cleveland Browns (5-5)

12. Denver Broncos (5-5)

13. Miami Dolphins (3-5)

14. New York Jets (2-7)

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

16. Houston Texans (1-8)