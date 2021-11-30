MLB Rumors: Pitcher Sandy Alcantara Signs Historic Deal With Marlins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Marlins didn’t take any risks in making sure they signed Sandy Alcantara to an extension.

The Marlins signed the 26-year-old pitcher to a five-year deal worth $56 million, according to Miami Herald Sports senior baseball contributor Craig Mish.

On first look the deal may not look to flashy, especially when players like Corey Seager are signing deals north of $300 million, but this deal actually is the richest given to any pitcher in league history still with three years of arbitration remaining.

Congratulations to @sandyalcantar22 on his record-breaking extension with the Marlins!



Sandy?s guarantee is the largest ever for a pitcher with less than four years of MLB service ? pic.twitter.com/lJd6es4Lf6 — CAA Baseball (@CAA_Baseball) November 30, 2021

Alcantara made his Major League Baseball debut in 2017 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, but has spent the last four seasons with the Marlins. The righty only has made more than eight appearances twice, first in 2019 and most recently during the 2021 season.

In 2019 he made his first All-Star game appearance and finished the season with 6-14 record, but had an impressive 3.88 ERA and led the league with two complete game shutouts. Alcantara led the league with 33 starts in 2021 and earned a 3.19 ERA while also becoming just the fifth pitcher in team history to reach 200 innings pitched and 200 strike outs.

He may not necessarily be a household name now, but he has a lot of potential for an up-and-coming Marlins squad.