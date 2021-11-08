MLB Writer Predicts Yankees, Astros To Win Big In MLB Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the New York Yankees and Houston Astros play an oversized role in MLB free agency?

The New York Post’s Ken Davidoff predicted Sunday in a column the Yankees and Astros will be really active in the market, signing six of the top-40 available free agents. After reaching the 2021 American League Division Series and 2021 World Series, respectively, the Yankees and Astros might splash the cash in order to outlast their rivals in the marathon race for World Series glory next year.

Davidoff foresees New York bolstering its infield by signing Marcus Semien, whom he ranks No. 5 in this year’s class of free agents, and 27th-ranked Anthony Rizzo. Here’s what Davidoff wrote.

On Semien, 31: Arguably the most durable of the shortstops, and he showed off his versatility this past season by shining at second base for the Blue Jays.

Prediction: Yankees, five years, $140 million

On Rizzo, 32: He made a very strong first impression in The Bronx, although it would be even stronger if he would get vaccinated.

Prediction: Yankees, two years, $32 million