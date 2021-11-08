MLB Writer Predicts Yankees, Astros To Win Big In MLB Free Agency

Will the New York Yankees and Houston Astros play an oversized role in MLB free agency?
The New York Post’s Ken Davidoff predicted Sunday in a column the Yankees and Astros will be really active in the market, signing six of the top-40 available free agents. After reaching the 2021 American League Division Series and 2021 World Series, respectively, the Yankees and Astros might splash the cash in order to outlast their rivals in the marathon race for World Series glory next year.
Davidoff foresees New York bolstering its infield by signing Marcus Semien, whom he ranks No. 5 in this year’s class of free agents, and 27th-ranked Anthony Rizzo. Here’s what Davidoff wrote.
On Semien, 31: Arguably the most durable of the shortstops, and he showed off his versatility this past season by shining at second base for the Blue Jays.
Prediction: Yankees, five years, $140 million
On Rizzo, 32: He made a very strong first impression in The Bronx, although it would be even stronger if he would get vaccinated.
Prediction: Yankees, two years, $32 million
New York might add a pair of veteran arms to its pitching staff in 19th-ranked Justin Verlander and 37th-ranked Andrew Chafin. Here’s more from Davidoff:
On Verlander, 38: Perhaps the most fascinating person on this list, he won the AL Cy Young Award in 2019 and has pitched in just one game since thanks to Tommy John surgery.
Prediction: Yankees, one year, $20 million
On Chafin, 31: A terrific 2021 season with the Cubs and A?s propels him into a higher stratosphere.
Prediction: Yankees, three years, $21 million
Davidoff links the Astros to two big-money signings: Seventh-ranked Trevor Story — who would replace presumably departing shortstop Carlos Correa — and 13th-ranked Marcus Stroman, who would add experience and quality to their starting rotation. Davidoff wrote:
On Story, 28: If the Rangers don’t land (Corey) Seager, Story — a native of Irving, Texas — could be a good fit there.
Prediction: Astros, five years, $110 million
On Stroman, 30: Like (Kevin) Gausman, accepting last year?s qualifying offer (from the Mets) looks like a savvy move.
Prediction: Astros, five years, $100 million
In total Davidoff predicts the Yankees and Astros will sign six of this year’s top free agents on contracts worth a combined $423 million. While those names and figures will excite their respective fan bases, there’s no guarantee they’ll guarantee a triumphant campaign for either team.