Browns Waived Player Not Named Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Minor Moves

The Cleveland Browns held firm to the headlines in the NFL news cycle Monday as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. officially hit waivers. But they also made a pair of minor roster moves that got lost in the shuffle as they prepare to face the New England Patriots in Week 10.

The Browns announced Monday they have waived cornerback Herb Miller and placed running back John Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, practice squad wideout Lawrence Cager was placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

None of the three additional moves figure to factor heavily into the Browns’ game plan as they prepare to head to New England for Sunday’s game.

Miller, who appeared in four games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic, made three appearances for the Browns this season with a total of 43 special teams snaps.

Kelly, a third-year pro in his first season in Cleveland, has appeared in three games with a total of 13 yards and one touchdown on two rushing attempts.

Cager was signed to the Browns’ practice squad Oct. 4. He spent his rookie season (2020) on the New York Jets’ practice squad and was waived by the team on Aug. 30.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.