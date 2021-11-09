Najee Harris Contradicts MNF Claim He Slept On Floor In College

NESN Logo Sign In

Najee Harris is calling out ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” announcing crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick

Levy said during the Steelers-Chicago Bears broadcast the Pittsburgh running back slept on the floor during his first few months at Alabama because it was something he “was more used to” and Harris was “more comfortable.”

“Even when he got to Alabama on a full ride, got the fancy dorm room, he spent the first few months in Alabama sleeping on the floor,” Levy said. “He said he’s just more comfortable, more used to that.”

Harris caught wind of that and refuted the claim after the Steelers’ 29-27 win.

Bra I ain?t sleep on no dam floor in college. I slept on my bed — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) November 9, 2021

Y?all mess up my name and y?all say that stuff smh bet — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) November 9, 2021

Levy also said Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s 65-yard field goal attempt hit the crossbar when it, in fact, was nowhere near hitting the crossbar, so it was just a night of misses for Levy.