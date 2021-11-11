NHL Rumors: Here’s Reported Plan For Jack Eichel’s Rehab After Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Eichel finally will get his wish. The Golden Knights forward, who was traded to Vegas from the Buffalo Sabres last week, will undergo artificial disk replacement surgery Friday with an expected rehab time of three months, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

The surgery represents a major win for Eichel, as that was what triggered his departure from the Sabres organization. The star and the organization couldn’t agree on the path to repair his herniated disk, and he only appeared in two games in 2020-21 and was stripped of his captaincy.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said the organization is supportive of Eichel’s decision to have the procedure.

“The decision of the surgery is one that we respectfully defer to Jack and his representatives,” he said, via the Associated Press. “Why wouldn’t his people want what’s best for him?”

According to Wyshynski, the former No. 2 overall pick will go under the knife at Rocky Mountain Spine Clinic in Denver, where he will remain for three weeks of observation before traveling to Vegas to continue his rehab.

The 25-year-old is in the fourth year of eight-year, $80 million deal. Through 375 career games with the Sabres, he logged 139 goals and 216 assists.