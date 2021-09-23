NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres have been at odds for a while now, ever since the star forward expressed frustration over how the team handled his neck injury.

Well, more drama was added to the saga Thursday morning.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters Eichel failed his physical and he’d be placed on injured reserve. Ultimately, this means the two sides aren’t any closer to finding a resolution for how to move forward regarding the herniated disc Eichel is dealing with.

“I think we would all agree that we were hoping to avoid surgery,” Adams told reporters, via the Sabres. “Unfortunately, (Wednesday) Jack did not pass his physical. At this point, Jack is not willing to move forward with what our doctors are suggesting. … We will continue to work toward a solution.”

Eichel would prefer to have artificial disc replacement surgery, but Buffalo reportedly is against it because it’s a surgery that never has been performed on an NHL player. Not knowing the potential risks is scary, sure, especially for your star player, but this whole thing has been botched by the Sabres to begin with.

Due to the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, teams get the final word on how injuries are treated.

But the failing of the physical was just the tip of the iceberg.