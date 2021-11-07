Panthers Troll Patriots With Goofy Song Choice Ahead Of Week 9 Matchup

Who’ll blame the New England Patriots should they play the Carolina Panthers with a chip on their collective shoulder?
The Panthers trolled the Patriots on Sunday in Charlotte by playing “I’m a Little Teapot,” as New England’s players took the field at Bank of America Stadium minutes before the start of their Week 9 matchup. You can hear the nursery rhyme blaring over the loudspeakers in this video Twitter user @FitzyGFY shared.
Carolina’s song raised the eyebrows of Masslive.com’s Chris Mason and The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.
The song presumably makes light of the Boston Tea Party.
The Patriots and Panthers both are trying to improve to 5-4 in their Week 9 clash. Perhaps giving the Patriots a tiny bit of extra motivation isn’t the wisest move on the Panthers’ part.