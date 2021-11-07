Panthers Troll Patriots With Goofy Song Choice Ahead Of Week 9 Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

Who’ll blame the New England Patriots should they play the Carolina Panthers with a chip on their collective shoulder?

The Panthers trolled the Patriots on Sunday in Charlotte by playing “I’m a Little Teapot,” as New England’s players took the field at Bank of America Stadium minutes before the start of their Week 9 matchup. You can hear the nursery rhyme blaring over the loudspeakers in this video Twitter user @FitzyGFY shared.

Carolina’s song raised the eyebrows of Masslive.com’s Chris Mason and The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Panthers just played "I'm a Little Teapot" as the Patriots ran onto the field. pic.twitter.com/ZzyKXGC7bU — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 7, 2021

#Panthers play "I'm a little teapot" as #Patriots emerge from the tunnel. Trolling starting early here in Charlotte. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 7, 2021

The song presumably makes light of the Boston Tea Party.

The Patriots and Panthers both are trying to improve to 5-4 in their Week 9 clash. Perhaps giving the Patriots a tiny bit of extra motivation isn’t the wisest move on the Panthers’ part.